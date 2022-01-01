John Mayer rejigs show after drummer's Covid-19 diagnosis

John Mayer reworked his New York concert on Monday after his drummer tested positive for Covid-19.



The singer-songwriter played Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, but announced he had to rejig his set shortly before going on stage.



He announced his touring drummer has tested positive for the virus before the gig, resulting in a changed set.



"This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight's concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation," he tweeted. "We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show."



Mayer's concert was his third performance at the iconic venue and went ahead as planned as part of his Sob Rock U.S. tour in support of his 2021 album of the same name.



His decision to push ahead with the performance comes just one month after Mayer himself contracted Covid-19, resulting in him pulling out of his band Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand festival in Mexico in January. The event was ultimately scrapped altogether.