Cruz Beckham embarking on music career

Cruz Beckham is set to follow in his mum Victoria Beckham's footsteps by embarking on a music career.

Cruz, the son of the former Spice Girl and footballer David Beckham, turned 17 on Sunday and marked the occasion with an interview outlining his pop plans.

Revealing he has been in the studio with Justin Bieber collaborator Poo Bear, he said: "We've just been in the studio a few times and made some songs together."

However, he aspires to be a songwriter - even though he is self-taught on many instruments.

"I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song that I wrote," the teenager revealed. "I don't think you ever stop learning, but I'm taking my time seeing what happens."

The 17-year-old caught the music bug aged 11 when his mother brought him into the studio with Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins - who has co-worked with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber on some of their biggest hits.

"My mum brought me into the studio with him and I recorded my first ever song," Cruz recalled. "It was just great to be around all of them for the first time."

As the scion of a famous family, Cruz has a lot to live up to - but his brother Romeo insisted his sensitivity will make him stand out.

"Cruz is the most gentle, sensitive soul, but he hides it well with his cheeky, fun side," the 19-year-old added.