Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. proposed to each other at the same time.



In May last year, it was confirmed that the WandaVision actress was dating the rocker, and one week later, they announced their engagement on social media.



Opening up about the proposal on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, Kat revealed that they both had the idea at the same time.



"We were doing kissing and we had like a shared feeling. I felt this intense feeling, this is my person, this is it. I can't be without him this is the man I am supposed to be with," she recalled. "And we looked at each other and we both proposed at the same time. Not planned. No knee down. I don't even remember what happened after that. We just, we were like, 'Should we get married?' 'Yes.' And I just burst into tears. I never thought I had it in me because I kind of a toughie but I did, I wept happy tears... Yeah, no one believes me but I assure you that's what happened."



The 2 Broke Girls actress said that she felt a "sense of relief" that she has finally found the person she wants to marry and called the proposal "the best thing that's ever happened to me".



"Well, I'm 35, so I waited a very, very good chunk of time to get married and I am so glad I waited until I found the right person," she added. "I felt this sense of relief like I've done it. I made it through the wilderness and found this incredible person."



Kat previously dated singer Josh Groban and her 2 Broke Girls co-star Nick Zano, while the Party Hard musician was previously married to Cherie Lily between 2008 and 2019.