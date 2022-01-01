Sam Hunt's pregnant wife files for divorce

Sam Hunt's pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Fowler submitted documents in a Tennessee court to end her marriage to the country music star on Friday.

In the legal filing, she claimed Hunt had been "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery".

And while Hunt, 37, and Fowler hadn't previously announced any baby news, the mother-to-be revealed in the documents that she was due to give birth in May.

Fowler requested primary custody of the baby and child support, as well as alimony.

Hunt and Fowler first started dating in 2008 and wed in April 2017.

Representatives for the Make You Miss Me hitmaker have not yet commented on the report.