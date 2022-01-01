Michael Bublé to be father-of-four - report

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are reportedly expecting their fourth child.

The Canadian singer and Argentine actress are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.

However, in a 30-second preview of the music video for Michael's upcoming song, I'll Never Not Love You, Luisana is seen displaying a baby bump.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, Michael and his wife appear to act out a series of romantic scenes, inspired by sequences from movies like Titanic and The Notebook, before the Home hitmaker snaps out of a dream and is depicted standing in a supermarket with his pregnant partner and three children.

In a Twitter post, Michael teased the upcoming video, describing it as "an extraordinary sequel" to Haven't Met You Yet, which he co-wrote for Luisana, 34, while they were dating.

Representatives for the 46-year-old have not yet commented on the report.

The full video for I'll Never Not Love You video is set to premiere on YouTube on 22 February.