James Bay announces first UK tour in three years

James Bay has announced his first UK tour in three years.

The 31-year-old guitarist last ventured around the country back in 2019 and took to Instagram to announce his 'Give Me the Reason' tour to support his upcoming third album.

He wrote: "Hello to all my UK folks. Very excited to tell you I'm going to be going out on tour with my band again, for the first time in almost THREE years!

There's going to be lots of new songs and for a VERY limited time you will be able to get early access to tickets if you pre-order my new album (new album!) The date and title of it are going to be announced very soon."

The 'Hold Back the River' singer - who has previously served as an opening act for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift - added that he "cannot wait" to be back on stage performing for his fans agian.

He wrote: "But, you only have until 4pm Tuesday 22nd Feb to pre-order so go check out link in bio more information.

I can’t wait to see you all on tour again soon."

The tour will take place across April and May 2022, starting in Oxford before wrapping up a few weeks later in Sheffield, with an extra one-off date as a Live After Racing show at Worcester Racecourse.

A full list of tour dates is as folllows:

APRIL

29 – Oxford, O2 Academy

30 – Cheltenham, Henry Westons Big Top

MAY

1 – Coventry, Empire

3 – Brighton, Chalk

4 – London, O2 Forum

5 – Norwich, UEA

7 – Leicester, O2 Academy

8 – Hull, Asylum

9 – Middlesbrough, Empire

11 – Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

12 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

13 – Sheffield, Leadmill

JUNE

11 – Worcester, Worcester Racecourse