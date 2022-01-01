Dua Lipa and Rita Ora lead tributes to SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards

Dua Lipa and Rita Ora have paid tribute to SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards, who has died at the age of 31.



The music mogul and entrepreneur passed away on Sunday following a "sudden illness", according to his mother, Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards.



"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness," she wrote in a statement read out on Good Morning Britain, calling her son her "world".



Edwards founded his online urban and pop music platform when he was just 15, and it helped launch the careers of Rita, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Emeli Sande, and Dave.



Paying tribute, Dua wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Heartbroken to hear this news. RIP Jamal. My thoughts are with all his friends and family and the many people's lives he has touched and brought together. Gone way too soon."



Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, Rita added, "Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I'm devastated. No words can describe how grateful I am to of been in your presence. Thank you for all you ever showed me."



And remembering Edwards, rapper Dave posted: "Thank you for everything (prayer and heart emoji) words can't explain."



Elsewhere, MOBO Awards chiefs stated they were "deeply saddened" by the news.



"As the founder of SBTV online, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on. Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family," they commented.



Edwards attended the BRIT Awards earlier this month and DJed at a gig in north London as recently as Saturday night, according to The Sun. His cause of death has not been announced.



Started by Edwards from his bedroom in 2006, with a camera he received for Christmas, SB.TV built up a following on YouTube, gaining more than 1.2 million subscribers and becoming an established media brand. He was also known for his charity work, including with the royal family's Prince's Trust and the Queen's Young Leaders Programme.



Other stars who paid tribute to the entrepreneur included his mother's Loose Women colleague Denise Welch, grime star AJ Tracey, actor Adam Deacon, TV chef Jamie Oliver, Chelsea footballer Reece James, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.