Damon Albarn plays London’s Troxy for War Child in BRITs Week series

BRITs Week Presented by Mastercard For War Child continued last night with an intimate performance from Damon Albarn. The penultimate show in the BRITs Week series saw the British musician hypnotise the crowd with tracks from his critically received 2021 album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows.BRITs Week Presented by Mastercard For War Child gives fans the opportunity to see the biggest names in music in intimate venues across London – all whilst raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war. BRITs Week is produced by AEG Presents, UK record labels association the BPI, and War Child, the charity for children affected by conflict. The event series is sponsored for the first time by Mastercard, headline sponsor of The BRIT Awards.Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future.