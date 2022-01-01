Melanie C tells fans to 'ask Geri' about a Spice Girls reunion

Melanie C has told fans to "ask Geri" about a Spice Girls reunion.

The 48-year-old popstar - who shot to fame in the iconic 1990s pop band alongside Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - was playing a solo concert in London when a fan asked about the rumours that the girls will reunite for the Queen's Jubilee later this year.

She said: "You’re going to need to ask Geri about that one. We have not ­discussed it yet."

It comes just days after it was reported that the 'Wannabe' hitmakers had been asked to perform at an upcoming gig later this year to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls?

“The invitation has been made and it’s now in the hands of the girls. It’s no secret they regret turning down a similar opportunity for the Diamond Jubilee and they all have a deep respect for the Royal Family

and the Queen.”

The 'Say You'll Be There' singers formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time, but Geri suddenly left the band in 1998 and the remaining members split up in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of arena shows in 2007 and played 13 stadiums across the UK in 2019, with the exception of Victoria Beckham, who declined to take part in a second reunion.

The last time all five members of the Spice Girls performed together was

at the London Olympics in 2012.