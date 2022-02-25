The Who, Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher set for Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

The Who, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and more are set to play Teenage Cancer Trust shows.

The 'My Generation' group's annual fundraising concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall are returning in 2022, following a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontman Roger Daltrey, 77, said: “Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause.

“But we haven’t given up. The Who will be back on stage this year at the hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

The legendary rock band will play an acoustic set at the historical venue on March 25.

Don Broco - who recently claimed their first number one album in the UK with 'Amazing Things' - will play on March 21.

'Fleabag' rocker Yungblud has been confirmed for March 23.

Madness plays March 24, former Oasis frontman Liam on March 26, and Ed will close the series on March 27.

The 2020 event would have marked the 20th anniversary of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall.

However, a national lockdown prevented the concerts from going ahead, while the 2021 series was also postponed amid the global health crisis.

Over the years, the likes of Oasis, Sir Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys and Muse have played the charity gig.

Tickets go on sale Friday (25.02.22) at 9am.