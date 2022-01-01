Kanye West blasts Corey Gamble in scathing message

Kanye West has hit out at Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in a fiery Instagram post.

The Stronger rapper took to the social media site on Saturday to share a photo of Gamble, and in the accompanying caption, claimed the businessman was "Godless".

"God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway. And I think he's a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff's family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself "a REAL *****," he began. "He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party (sic)."

West, who has bipolar disorder, went on to allege that Gamble had "linked" his estranged wife Kim Kardashian with "the liberals in a deep way".

"His job is done. He's not messy enough to do something like this," the 44-year-old continued, before going on to praise Kardashian's mother. "It's on purpose I love Kris This woman is a hero and she's done what she's had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it (sic)."

Gamble has not yet responded to West's comments.