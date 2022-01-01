Justin Bieber forced to cancel concert after testing positive for Covid-19

Justin Bieber has been forced to cancel a gig after testing positive for Covid-19.

The popstar was due to perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, however, his representative told TMZ that the show had to be postponed as Justin had tested positive for the virus. The 27-year-old was reported to be feeling O.K.

In addition, a spokesperson issued a statement in which they revealed other members of the singer's crew had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," they commented. "Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

The Las Vegas concert is now set to take place on 28 June.

Justin kicked off the Justice World Tour in San Diego last Friday, and is scheduled to make stops at stadiums across North America, with Jaden Smith and ¿Téo? to serve as special guests on all 52 dates.