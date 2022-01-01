NEWS Mimi Webb’s House On Fire ignites as highest new entry midweek Newsdesk Share with :





Mimi Webb is looking to ignite this week’s Official Singles Chart, as her new release House on Fire claims highest new entry midweek. The uptempo break-up bop could debut at Number 6 on Friday, it would be Mimi’s second UK Top 10 single and potentially a new chart peak for the rising star. Last year, her breakout hit Good Without peaked at Number 8.



The cast of Encanto also look set to continue their UK chart dominance next week, with the Top 2 of the chart currently taken up by cuts from the soundtrack. In pole position is We Don’t Talk About Bruno currently on course for a sixth week at the top, while Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure could leap to a new peak of Number 2, and The Family Madrigal rides at Number 7.



Belters Only continue their upward climb with Make Me Feel Good featuring Jazzy, the dance track is on its way to a new peak this week (4).



Following a well-received BRITs performance, Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon have released their rocked-up remix of Ed’s former Number 1 single Bad Habits, sending the track all the way back into the First Look Top 10 (9).



Meanwhile, Jax Jones and MNEK are looking to secure next week’s highest climbing hit, Where Did You Go? jumps 15 places to Number 15 midweek. are we looking at a future Top 10 entry?



And finally, North London’s own Tion Wayne could debut at Number 20 with new single Knock Knock featuring Brixton rapper M24. It would be Tion’s 12th Top 40 entry and M24’s second.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.