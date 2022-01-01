Jennifer Lopez won't rule out marrying again

Jennifer Lopez isn't ruling out the idea of getting married on a whim.

The superstar, who has been married three times and engaged twice, is currently dating her Gigli co-star Ben Affleck, whom she was engaged to from 2002 until 2004.

While at the premiere of her new movie Marry Me earlier this month, Jennifer was asked by an Extra reporter if she would be open to spontaneously tying the knot like her character Kat Valdez does in the flick.

"Never say never to anything 'cause life has shown me you never know what's gonna happen," she said. "You think, 'That's not me.' And then, all of a sudden there you are doing stuff you never thought you'd do."

Jennifer went on to explain that there are a lot of parallels between her and Kat's lives.

"She and I are so much alike in a lot of ways. I think that was what was fun and scary about the character was that I did bring a lot of personal to it. But that's what I think made it kind of nuanced and honest and fun for people to see behind the scenes," the Let's Get Loud hitmaker shared, before praising her Marry Me co-star Owen Wilson's performance. "They literally become friends that fall in love which is really beautiful. He really grounds the entire thing. He is like every guy but he's a superstar too."

Marry Me, also featuring Maluma, John Bradley, and Sarah Silverman, is now showing in cinemas.