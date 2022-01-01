Olly Murs splits from record label

Olly Murs has split from his record label.



The 37-year-old singer and RCA Records have parted ways after 12 years, just as Olly is working on his seventh album, his first since 2018’s 'You Know I Know'.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Olly was with RCA for 12 years which is a really long time.



"It felt like it was time to move on and try something new.



"He had a discussion with them and ultimately decided he wanted to shake things up a bit.



"He has been in the studio working on music for months now and wants to get it out soon."



And Olly has reportedly already been in contact with a number of other labels, who are keen to sign him up.



The insider added: "As things stand, loads of labels have expressed their interest and now it’s just a case of finding the best deal which will work for him.



"Olly is really excited about the next chapter.



"He has had some time out and is raring to get going again now with a new team behind him.”



Olly finished second on the 'The X Factor' in 2009 and has gone on to have a successful career in music and TV.



He is currently hosting ITV’s new show 'Starstruck', which features Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford, Beverly Knight and Adam Lambert.