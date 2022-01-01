NEWS Disney’s Encanto soundtrack now the best-selling album of the year Newsdesk Share with :





Disney’s Encanto soundtrack becomes the best-selling album of the year so far, claiming a seventh week at the top of the Official Compilations Chart.



The chart success continues for Disney’s Encanto over on the Official Compilations Chart.



Just weeks after delivering the first ever Number 1 single for an original Disney song, according to Official Charts Company data, the motion picture soundtrack also becomes the UK’s best-selling album of 2022 so far.



Remaining at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Compilation Albums Chart for the seventh week running, the compilation has already racked up combined chart sales of 93,000 units in 2022, more than any artist album from the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran or The Weeknd during the same period. Tracks from the album have been streamed 180 million times so far in the UK this year.



Three tracks from the album also feature in the Top 10 of this week’s Official Singles Chart - We Don’t Talk About Bruno (1), Surface Pressure (4) and The Family Madrigal at (8).