Mimi Webb is 'working with Lewis Capaldi's team' on debut album

Mimi Webb has teamed up with Lewis Capaldi's team for her debut album.

The 21-year-old singer - who shot to fame when her debut single 'Before I Go' went viral on TikTok - is collaborating with the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker's team TMS to create her first studio album.

She said: "We're starting to release singles slowly to grow a nice album. I've got crew in the UK and I'm building one out in LA. It's good to gather my people. I'm working with Lewis Capaldi's team, TMS."

The 'Good Without' singer - who released her debut EP 'Seven Shades of Heartbreak' towards the end of 2021 - went on to reveal that she had attended the BRIT Awards after-party and is now eyeing up her own award after releasing her latest single 'House on Fire.'

Speaking to the Daily Star, she added: "['House on Fire'] is super out there and a bit sassy. I waited for the right time until I got my EP out there and the other ballads. It's nice to get a fun pop song out there.

I did the BRITs after party and had so much fun, I saw Tom Grennan and he's a god friend of mine. I'm so driven and ready for my own BRIT, just to get a nomination would be incredible and fingers crossed for this year."

In the meantime, Mimi will be taking to the stage for various festivals across the country, at one point teaming up with fellow pop star and '2002' hitmaker Anne-Marie.

She said: "I'm doing lots [of festivals], including one with Anne-Marie which will be fun. I've done Reading and Leeds but not performed at many before. But we will be on the tour bus or hotel rather than camping. I'm not the best camper, I'm not gonna lie!"