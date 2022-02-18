Sabrina Carpenter didn't take new song 'too seriously'

Sabrina Carpenter didn't take the writing of hew new single "too seriously."

The 22-year-old pop star released her new single 'Fast Times' on Friday (18.02.2022) - which she co-wrote with Julia Michaels, J.P. Saxe and John Ryan- and spoke of how it is about "letting life steer the wheel."

She said: "We weren’t taking ourselves too seriously making it, which really reflects the energy of the song. [It’s] really about the feeling when you’re letting life steer the wheel and you think ‘Let me enjoy this now and I’ll process the emotional repercussions of this later."

The 'Why' hitmaker - who entered the music industry as a teenager and is gearing up to release her fifth studio album - explained that maturing into her early 20s has made the record "a lot more personal" than her previous releases.

She told Rolling Stone: "[The song is] very indicative of my 20s thus far I think you’re a very different person at 18 than you are at 22, so I’d say expect it to feel a lot more personal. And a lot more storytelling."

When it comes to the music video for her new single, Sabrina - who takes on the role of a villain-fighting runaway who is followed through the city in a helicopter -explained that she has taken inspiration from cult hit movies in order to reflect the song on screen.

She said: "[It's my] little dream action film! There’s some Charlie’s Angels vibes, 'Kill Bill' Quentin Tarantino vibes, Turning fast times and fast nights into something more literal!”