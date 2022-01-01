Kanye West criticises Pete Davidson for making joke about his mental health

Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson for making a joke about his mental health on Saturday Night Live.

The Stronger rapper has ranted about the comedian, who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, on social media several times recently, calling him "Skete" and claiming he will never get to meet their four children.

On Wednesday, Kanye ramped up his beef with Pete by sharing a clip from SNL's Weekend Update from 2018 on his Instagram page, in which The King of Staten Island star claimed the musician's "illness" was "no excuse (for him) to be a jacka*s".

"HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" he wrote in the caption. "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback (sic)."

Later, Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, returned to the social media site to post a screenshot of SNL creator Lorne Michaels' Wikipedia page, as well as a rambling message about his treatment by the media.

"Someone always telling you you're crazy can drive someone crazy. That's the gaslighting. That's the harassment. The liberals have tried to discredit me for 20 years Page 6 TMZ and SNL are a gang," the 44-year-old continued. "That gang has tried to bully harass control discredit minimize and patronize me for years."

Both posts have been deleted.