Nick Cannon insists he isn't trying to get back together with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has insisted his new song Alone isn't an attempt to win back Mariah Carey.

To mark Valentine's Day on Monday, the TV host released the track, which is an "ode" to his ex-wife and features lyrics that refer to the superstar and their divorce.

However, during the opener of The Nick Cannon Show on Wednesday, Nick emphasised that the song is more about him reflecting on his past relationship with Mariah rather than wanting to get back together with her.

"That's impossible. The song is really about reflection," he explained. "You realise, 'Man I really messed up.' I had probably the greatest situation, I had my dream girl and I messed it up. The song wasn't really about trying to get her back, it was taking ownership for what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song."

Nick and Mariah, who share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, were married between 2008 and 2016.

Elsewhere in the show, the Wild 'n Out presenter shared a clip from a recent conversation with his therapist Dr Laura Berman in which he revealed that he and the Hero hitmaker "co-parent very well".

"She and I, we're really great friends and she's kind of taught me so much," he stated.

Nick is currently expecting his eighth child, his first with model Bre Tiesi. He also has two children with Brittany Bell and twins with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott, sadly passed away aged five months in December.