Kelly Clarkson files to drop surname from legal name

Kelly Clarkson has filed documents to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne.

According to The Blast, the Because of You hitmaker filed paperwork on Monday expressing her desire to drop her surname, Clarkson, and be known by her first and middle name Kelly Brianne.

Explaining the reason behind her request, she wrote, "A desire to change my name. My new name more fully reflects who I am."

Kelly underwent a name change last year when a judge allowed her to drop "Blackstock" from her moniker and restored her legal title to Kelly Clarkson following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Earlier this week, the singer was forced to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show virtually as she was quarantining with their children River, seven, and Remington, five.

Appearing on camera wearing a robe and no make-up and a sleep mask on her head, Kelly joked to guest host Taraji P. Henson, "Sometimes women don't rise. Sometimes we fall."

"I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired," she added. "I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

She didn't explicitly say her quarantine was related to Covid-19, but said, "I'm not even sick. It's so weird. Anyway, we're keeping it safe."

The American Idol star was back hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday.