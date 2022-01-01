Ed Sheeran's crypt plans get go-ahead

Ed Sheeran has been given the green light by his local council to build his own family 'crypt', despite objections from a neighbour.

The pop superstar has turned a mansion near his native Framlingham, Suffolk, into a luxury estate by buying up neighbouring properties.

However, his plans for a final resting place for himself and wife Cherry Seaborn have caused one of his neighbours to object - despite receiving the go-ahead from planning officials. A planned outbuilding, dubbed a "place of worship", will feature a 9ft by 6ft 'burial chamber', according to plans submitted to East Suffolk Council.

The Bad Habits singer was granted planning permission, but one local has submitted objections to the plans due to longstanding grievances with him building the religious site on his country estate.

Disgruntled neighbour, Anna Woods, wrote in a letter: "The area is well served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of worship abound in the area."

On the plans for the crypt, she added: "I also note there will be a burial chamber in the building. Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath and now even the act of dying be apart from the rest of us?"

Although a beloved local star, Sheeran's extravagant home improvements have caused tensions with neighbours, with original plans for a Saxon-style church tower rejected in favour of a more modest place of worship.

Locals also raised eyebrows at a planned wild swimming pond - claiming it would disturb protected newt populations - forcing Ed to provide reassurances the amphibians would still have a home on the grounds of his estate.