Neneh Cherry to recieve Icon Award

NME is excited to announce Neneh Cherry as the winner of this year’s Icon Award, following previous winners Courtney Love and Shirley Manson, in celebration of her continual ability to redefine music, fashion and culture over the past three decades. It is also shared today that Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers has been named the Music Moment Of The Year, as a triumphant night that celebrated the heroes of the pandemic.
Griff will be awarded the NME Radar Award on the night, following in the footsteps of previous winners beabadoobee and Pale Waves. As one of the UK’s most exciting young pop stars, NME are thrilled to present Griff with the award, which recognises emerging acts who are destined to become legends for the next generation of musicians. It is also announced today that Norwegian pop powerhouse Sigrid will be joining Griff onstage for a performance of their Best Collaboration–nominated track ‘Head on Fire’.
Celebrating the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right now, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 will be presented by the UK’s hottest comedian, actress & writer Daisy May Cooper and rapper, presenter & BBC Radio 1Xtra host Lady Leshurr, feature performances from some of the most thrilling musical acts around, big-name guests, and a raft of epic unpredictable moments. NME Awards aims to be an inclusive event for all to enjoy and have teamed up with Grolsch to provide interpreters on the night for hearing impaired and deaf attendees. Fans have the chance to be in the thick of the action, with tickets on sale now via nme.com.
Since the release of her debut single in 1989, the worldwide hit ‘Buffalo Stance’, Neneh Cherry has continued to push the boundaries in culture, style and music. She has released five studio albums, her latest one being 2018’s Four Tet-produced Broken Politics, which was met with critical acclaim followed in 2019 by a 30th anniversary expanded reissue of her solo debut album, Raw Like Sushi. She played her largest ever headline show at London’s Roundhouse, and festival performances at Glastonbury, Latitude, Primavera, Pitchfork and more, proving her music and message are more relevant than ever.
Neneh says: “Life is a series of ups and downs - along the way I’ve tried to get better at loving myself but ultimately it’s the love from others given then received that makes that possible. I’ve just tried to hold my corner and serve with truth, all made possible by the great visionaries I’ve come up and collaborated with along the way - you know what they say…it takes a village. To wake up one day to hear I’m being given an Icon Award seems crazy but I’ll take it with great honour, so thank you NME.”
British rock legend Liam Gallagher will be honoured with the Music Moment Of The Year award at this year’s ceremony, for his free concert for NHS workers. As NME wrote in a 5* review, it was a ‘life-affirming, era-defining show’ from the artist, who played Oasis classics and his colossal solo cuts to a packed crowd of NHS heroes at London’s O2 Arena in August as thank you for 18 months of vital work throughout the pandemic.
Liam shared: “I’d like to thank NME for the Music Moment Of The Year award and would like to dedicate it to all the NHS and care workers and all the people that give a shit in general LGx”
Griff is undoubtedly one of the UK’s youngest and brightest pop stars. Aged just eleven when she taught herself to record and produce her own songs, she found a kind of solace in creating raw and ruminative pop songs from her bedroom. After securing a management deal aged just thirteen, she signed to Warner Records in 2019 and her stunning debut mixtape One Foot In Front Of The Other was released in June 2021 to commercial success and critical acclaim. She was featured in BBC’s Sound Of 2021 poll and NME 100, was nominated for a Rising Star Award at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2020, has been tipped by the likes of MTV, Amazon Music and more, and hailed by Taylor Swift on social media.
Griff says: “NME have been there from day 1 supporting what I do and what I have to say and that’s always meant so so much. Big thank you to everyone at NME for your support and for this award. Can’t wait to perform this with Sigrid at Brixton :))) x”
One of pop’s most radiant talents, Sigrid has been on a non-stop rise since she first emerged in 2013. Her stellar debut EP Don’t Kill My Vibe propelled her to win the BBC’s Sound Of critics poll in 2018, and the resulting debut album Sucker Punch showed no signs of slowing down. After opening up about her admiration for Griff in her NME Big Read last year, Sigrid recently joined forces with the burgeoning pop hero on their empowering collaboration ‘Head on Fire’, and now the duo are ready to set the 2022 Awards alight together.
The full list of nominations can be found below, including the previously announced winners FKA twigs, Halsey and Jack Antonoff, who will be taking home the Godlike Genius Award, Innovation Award and Songwriter Award, respectively. 2022’s Awards sees the introduction of award categories that champion Southeast Asian talent, following 2020’s Australian categories and furthering NME’s global approach with dedicated editions in Australia and Asia. NME recently announced the winners of the Australia- and Asia-exclusive categories, who will go on to compete in the equivalent global categories at 2022’s Awards.
The NME Awards are shortlisted, debated and decided by the core NME team staking a claim for curation, critical voice and an immutable belief in the greatest artists in the world. A select number of awards will be voted for by the fans, including Hero Of The Year and Villain Of The Year. Fans can cast their votes now at nme.com/awards.
This year’s official charity partner will be Music Venue Trust, continuing NME’s long-standing relationship and work with the charity. Created in 2014 to protect, secure and improve the UK’s vital grassroots music venues, they represent over 900 venues across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
BANDLAB NME AWARDS 2022 NOMINATIONS
GODLIKE GENIUS
FKA twigs
ICON AWARD
Neneh Cherry
INNOVATION AWARD
Halsey
SONGWRITER AWARD
Jack Antonoff
NME RADAR AWARD
Griff
MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR
Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
Genesis Owusu – 'Smiling With No Teeth'
Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'
Halsey – 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'
Lana Del Rey – 'Blue Banisters'
Little Simz – 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
Self Esteem – 'Prioritise Pleasure'
Subsonic Eye – 'Nature Of Things'
Tyler, The Creator – 'Call Me If You Get Lost'
Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'
BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST
Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'
Little Simz – 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
Self Esteem – 'Prioritise Pleasure'
Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
BTS – 'Butter'
Charli XCX – 'Good Ones'
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – 'How Not To Drown'
Lorde – 'Solar Power'
Olivia Rodrigo – 'Good 4 U'
PinkPantheress – 'Just For Me'
Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
Warren Hue – 'Omomo Punk'
Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'
BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST
Charli XCX – 'Good Ones'
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – 'How Not To Drown'
PinkPantheress – 'Just For Me'
Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'
BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH
Bleachers
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Rina Sawayama
Self Esteem
Tomorrow x Together
Wizkid
Yungblud
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
All Points East
Austin City Limits
Fuji Rock
Exit Festival
Green Man
Life Is Beautiful
Reading & Leeds
Riot Fest
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW
All Points East
Green Man
Reading & Leeds
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST SMALL FESTIVAL
End Of The Road
Live At Leeds
Lost Village
Mighty Hoopla
Wide Awake
BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER
Billie Eilish
Liam Gallagher
Megan Thee Stallion
Wolf Alice
Tyler, The Creator
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
Amyl & The Sniffers
Ben&Ben
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Fontaines DC
Glass Animals
HAIM
Måneskin
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Glass Animals
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
Arlo Parks
Billie Eilish
Burna Boy
Dave
Little Simz
Pyra
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
Tkay Maidza
The Weeknd
BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK
Arlo Parks
Dave
Little Simz
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Inhaler
King Stingray
Olivia Rodrigo
Shye
Tems
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST MIXTAPE
Berwyn – 'Tape 2/Fomalhaut'
Central Cee – 'Wild West'
FKA twigs – 'Caprisongs'
Holly Humberstone – 'The Walls Are Way Too Thin'
PinkPantheress – 'To hell with it'
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – 'Family Ties'
Coldplay x BTS – 'My Universe’'
FKA twigs x The Weeknd – 'Tears In The Club'
Griff x Sigrid – 'Head On Fire'
Rina Sawayama x Elton John – 'Chosen Family'
BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB
Arca
Fred again..
India Jordan
Nia Archives
Travis Barker
BEST FILM
Last Night In Soho
Licorice Pizza
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Harder They Fall
BEST TV SERIES
Feel Good
It's A Sin
Sex Education
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
BEST FILM ACTOR
Alana Haim
Benedict Cumberbatch
Jonathan Majors
Riz Ahmed
Thomasin McKenzie
BEST TV ACTOR
Aisling Bea
Mae Martin
Ncuti Gatwa
Olly Alexander
Zendaya
BEST REISSUE
The Beatles – 'Let It Be'
Nirvana – 'Nevermind'
OutKast – 'ATLiens'
Radiohead – 'Kid Amnesiae'
Taylor Swift – 'Red (Taylor’s Version)’
BEST MUSIC FILM
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
The Sparks Brothers
Summer Of Soul
Oasis Knebworth 1996
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'
Foals – 'Wake Me Up'
Lil Nas X – 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'
Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well The Short Film'
Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'
BEST MUSIC BOOK
Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid
Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart
Questlove – Music Is History
Paul McCartney – The Lyrics
BEST PODCAST
Disgraceland
Grounded With Louis Theroux
Songs To Live By
Table Manners
Wheel Of Misfortune
GAME OF THE YEAR
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Hitman 3
Metroid Dread
Unpacking
INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR
The Artful Escape
Cruelty Squad
The Forgotten City
Overboard!
Unpacking
BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO
Arkane Studios
Black Matter
Double Fine
IO Interactive
Xbox Game Studios
BEST ONGOING GAME
Apex Legends
Escape From Tarkov
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME
The Artful Escape
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
BEST ALBUM BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST
Genesis Owusu – 'Smiling With No Teeth'
BEST ALBUM BY AN ASIAN ARTIST
Subsonic Eye – 'Nature Of Things'
BEST SONG BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
BEST SONG BY AN ASIAN ARTIST
Warren Hue – 'Omomo Punk'
BEST BAND FROM AUSTRALIA
Amyl & The Sniffers
BEST BAND FROM ASIA
Ben&Ben
BEST SOLO ACT FROM AUSTRALIA
Tkay Maidza
BEST SOLO ACT FROM ASIA
Pyra
BEST NEW ACT FROM AUSTRALIA
King Stingray
BEST NEW ACT FROM ASIA
Shye