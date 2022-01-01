Britney Spears invited to testify about conservatorships in Congress

Britney Spears has been invited to speak before the U.S. Congress about conservatorship reform.

Last November, Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled that the popstar should be released from her conservatorship, giving her control over her person and estate for the first time in over a decade.

Since then, Britney has become a symbol of conservatorship law reform and human rights across America, and on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a letter from Representatives Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell that she received in early December asking her to consider making an address at the White House.

"I received this letter months ago ... An invitation to share my story ... I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn't nearly at the healing stage I'm in now ... Number 1 - I'm grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!!" she wrote in the caption. "Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it's actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!!!"

Britney didn't share whether she planned on taking up the offer. However, she acknowledged that she was still healing from her experiences over the past 13 years.

"Again, I'm not here to be a victim although I'm the first to admit I'm pretty messed up by it all ... I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!!" the 40-year-old continued. "I wish I would have been ... I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me ... I'm lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on ... In the meantime, thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House."