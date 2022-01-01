Louis Tomlinson could release his new album before the end of 2022

Louis Tomlinson could release his second solo album before the end of 2022.



The 30-year-old singer - who shot to fame in One Direction - is currently touring in North America on his world tour but has also been hard at work on his follow-up to his acclaimed debut solo album, 'Walls', which was released in 2020.



It's reported that Louis is hoping to release new music for fans in the coming months, but he doesn't want to "rush things".



A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Louis has been working really hard and the music sounds great. So far, about half to three-quarters of the album is done. Hopefully it will be out by the end of the year, but Louis is keen not to rush things for the sake of it.



“Fans will genuinely love what he’s come up with. It’s his best work yet.”



Louis previously admitted that some songs on his first album were "truer to [him] than others" and with album two he wants to ensure he's "owned” everything he's trying to say.



He explained: “I’m very, very excited. I had basically penciled down a plan before corona took over our lives. And now it's kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want to say and what I want things to sound like. Because, you know, I was really proud of my first record, but there were moments that I felt were truer to me than others. I think that there were some songs where I took slightly more risk and owned what I love, saying, ‘This is who I want to be’. So I want to take a leaf out of their book.”



The music star also previously revealed he's been inspired by Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist John Frusciante, but admitted he didn't have the nerve to get in touch with him as he thinks he's "too cool" to speak to him.



He said: “I grew up on their album 'By the Way'. And during lockdown I've been knee deep in their stuff. I’ve watched every documentary, every video. And I find their lead guitarist John Frusciante just fascinating.”



Asked if he has spoke to the musician, he said: “I f****** wish.



“No, honestly, I think he’s too cool for that. He’s not into that kind of thing.”



Louis' mammoth global jaunt is due to wrap in his hometown of Doncaster on April 23.



He's set to play his first arena show as a solo artist at London's OVO Arena Wembley on April 22.