Stevie Nicks advised Katy Perry to end Taylor Swift feud

Stevie Nicks advised Katy Perry to stop feuding with her pop rival Taylor Swift after a brief heart-to-heart.

The Fleetwood Mac legend met Perry at London's Corinthia Hotel in 2012, around the time the Firework singer fell out with Swift over the latter's use of backing dancers she'd earmarked for her own tour.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Nicks revealed Perry had asked her about how to deal with pop rivalries.

"She said, 'So Stevie, who are your rivals?'" the Edge of Seventeen hitmaker recalled. "And I said, 'I don't have rivals.' And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer.

"And I said, 'No Katy, I don't, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you're who you are, you do what you do and you're great at it. I'm Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I'm great at it. We don't have rivals. That's just ridiculous.'"

Revealing Perry had cited Swift as her own nemesis, Nicks added: "(Perry) said, 'Well, there's like, the Taylor Swift army and there's like, the Katy army and there's like...' And I was like, 'That's just bulls**t. You have to just walk away from that. Don't carry that around in your mind because then they're winning the game.'"

It would be several years before Perry and Swift buried the hatchet.

In addition, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer cited her own experiences alongside Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie as a reason why women in music should look out for each other.

"We were very protective of each other. We made a pact, in the very beginning, that we would never be treated with disrespect by all the male musicians in the community," Nicks added. "And we really stuck to it. I think we did the pinky swear thing that, if we ever feel like we're being treated like that, we would just get up and walk out - and we did. We would just say, 'Well, this party is over for us.'"