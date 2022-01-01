Trey Songz denies rape allegation amid $20 million lawsuit

Trey Songz has denied an allegation of rape after being hit by a $20 million (£15 million) lawsuit.

The Can't Help But Wait hitmaker is being sued by a Jane Doe who claims she was in a consensual sexual relationship with the singer before the alleged rape in March 2016.

Responding to the legal action, the star's representative told TMZ, "It isn't hard to see what's happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault... the allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired."

In the lawsuit, obtained by the publication, the woman claims Trey invited her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual sex at a house party in Los Angeles.

She goes on to allege that Trey forced her to have anal sex without her consent. The woman claims she repeatedly told him "no" beforehand and pleaded for him to stop during the alleged incident.

Afterwards, the accuser claims she grabbed her clothes and ran outside, where she got an Uber and went to the hospital. A sexual assault exam was performed and she was allegedly told she had a "severe" injury that may require surgery. The police were called but she didn't name the 37-year-old because she was "in shock and fearing for her life".

The Jane Doe is now suing Trey, real name Tremaine Neverson, for $20 million in damages.

Ariel Mitchell, who is representing the woman, told TMZ, "Victims are coming forward every day. Just know you are not alone, and this behavior is unacceptable. George Vrabeck and I will not be deterred by bullying or intimidation tactics and will continue our pursuit of Justice for sexual assault victims of Trey Songz."

Mitchell is also representing two women who are suing the singer for alleged sexual assaults in Miami and New York.