Kanye West takes 'accountability' for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian on social media

Kanye West has stressed his "accountability" for appearing to harass his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on social media.

Earlier this month, the Stronger rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, embarked on a social media campaign to win the reality star back. However, he also slammed her for letting their daughter North use TikTok and hurled a barrage of insults at Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday night, Kanye acknowledged that sharing screengrabs of texts Kim sent him expressing concern for Pete's safety looked like harassment.

"I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener," he wrote.

The 44-year-old told his followers that he's working on how to communicate better and has realised that writing messages on social media in capital letters has an unintended effect.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me," he explained.

Kanye, who recently split from actress Julia Fox, has deleted all previous social media posts from his page.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.