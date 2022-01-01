BTS star V tests positive for Covid-19

BTS singer V has tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks after his bandmate Jimin caught Covid-19.

The K-pop group's label, Big Hit Music, announced that the 26-year-old had tested positive for the virus and was experiencing mild symptoms in a statement posted to Weverse on Tuesday.

"V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," the statement reads.

The label representatives revealed that V had contact with his six bandmates recently but they are testing negative.

"There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact," they explained. "None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests."

At the start of February, Big Hit reps revealed that V's bandmate Jimin had been hospitalised with acute appendicitis and Covid-19, and he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

Bandmates RM, Jin, and Suga previously tested positive for coronavirus in December.