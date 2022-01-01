Nick Cannon pines for ex-wife Mariah Carey in new song Alone

Nick Cannon hints he wants to get back with his ex-wife Mariah Carey on his new track Alone.

To mark Valentine's Day on Monday, the Wild 'n Out host released the track, which is an "ode" to his ex-wife and featured Cannon's feelings "about Mariah and their split", according to a press release obtained by People.

In the lyrics, the 41-year-old, who is currently expecting his eighth child, pines for his ex but makes it clear he will stay away as she is in a relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka.

"First off, I'm gonna say I ain't got nothing but love for ya," Cannon sings. "Nothing but love, Imma stay away, I ain't trying to f**k it up for ya, I keep my distance, stay in my lane, 'cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late."

In another verse, he continues, "I say I'm cool when I know I miss it, I'd trade it all for the case, if I could have you back, if I could go back to where we started at, I know you gotta new man, so I stay away, not get in the way, I stay alone, try to play it safe, but these memories, I can not erase."

Later in the song, Cannon acknowledges that Carey is probably better off without him as he still lives a wild lifestyle.

"As much as I want you back, it's probably better where you at, 'cause I'm still running the streets, I'm still all in the sheets, having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me," he sings. "Have to pay $10,000 a week, I take care of my peeps, now you don't worry about when I creep, you got a man next to you when you sleep."

Cannon and Carey, who share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, were married between 2008 and 2016.

He is currently expecting his eighth child, his first with model Bre Tiesi. He also has two children with Brittany Bell and twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. His son with Alyssa Scott tragically passed away aged five months in December.