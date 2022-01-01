Britney Spears praises Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Britney Spears felt "17 again" while watching Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.



The Without Me rapper headlined the production with his collaborator Dr. Dre as well as Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and performed Forgot About Dre and Lose Yourself as part of the gig.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, Britney shared a clip of Eminem and praised his energy.



"Wow !!! @Eminem last night at the Super Bowl ... he should have had way more time ... he was everything to me when I was younger and it was so weird in the first two seconds I saw him on stage last night I felt like I was 17 again!!!" she wrote. "It's honestly kinda scary how certain artists and music can do that ... we are so lucky to live in a world where music can give us hope ... identity ... acceptance ...and love!!!"



In response to Britney's post, Gwen Stefani wrote, "feel u."



Eminem's performance hit headlines around the world, as towards the end of the set, he made a political statement by kneeling on the stage and holding his head with his hand for one minute.



While the 49-year-old hasn't commented on the gesture, it is understood to be a gesture of support for Colin Kaepernick, who first took the knee to protest police brutality during the 2016 season. The sportsman has not played in the National Football League (NFL) since the end of that season and it is widely believed he was blacklisted by the league over his protest.