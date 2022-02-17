Craig David tests positive for COVID-19

Craig David has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Garage legend has been forced to reschedule his BRITs War Child charity gig at London's Under The Bridge on Thursday (17.02.22) after waking up feeling "a touch funky" and subsequently finding out he has coronavirus.

The '7 Days' hitmaker, who is in isolation, will now play the concert on March 10.

In a statement issued on his social media pages, the 40-year-old singer said: "I'm so sorry, but I woke up feeling a touch funky this morning so I did some tests and unfortunately tested positive for Covid. I'm feeling ok and just taking it easy in isolation. Apologies to anyone coming to my BRITs War Child show this coming Thursday, it has been rescheduled and will now happen on Thursday 10th March... I hope you can all still make it!"

Still set to perform as part of BRITs Week Presented by Mastercard for War Child is Damon Albarn, who plays a solo gig at London's Troxy on Sunday (20.02.22).

Anne-Marie, Joy Crookes, Bastille, Becky Hill, Maisie Peters, Fontaines D.C. and Mimi Webb have all played intimate gigs to raise funds for the non-profit, which supports children in some of the world's worst conflict areas.

