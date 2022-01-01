Kanye West shares texts from Kim Kardashian regarding Pete Davidson's safety

Kanye West has shared private text messages from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian expressing concern for her boyfriend Pete Davidson's safety.



The Stronger rapper, who hurled a barrage of insults at the Saturday Night Live star on social media over the weekend, urged his Instagram followers not to do anything to Pete, who he calls "Skete", after having a conversation with Kim.



"UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF," he wrote on Monday beside a still from the 2001 film Baby Boy in which Ving Rhames puts Tyrese Gibson in a chokehold.



He then shared texts from the reality TV star, who insisted that he is "creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault". She later added, "There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn't have to be."



The 44-year-old replied, "I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete."



In a subsequent screengrab, Kim asked the Touch the Sky hitmaker why he couldn't keep any of their conversations private, to which he responded, "Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I'm your number one fan... Why wouldn't I tell everyone!!!!"



Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, has deleted all of his Instagram posts except two - one relating to his upcoming album Donda 2 and a photoshoot of Kim and their four children for U.S. Vogue magazine.



The musician, who is no longer dating actress Julia Fox, has made several public declarations about his desire to reunite with Kim, and on Monday, he sent her a truckload of red roses in honour of Valentine's Day.