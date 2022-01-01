Kelly Osbourne dating Slipknot's Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has confirmed she is dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

To mark Valentine's Day on Monday, the TV personality took to Instagram to share a snap of her kissing Sid.

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote in the caption.

Sid posted the same photo and added: "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart Happy Valentine's Day my Love XoXo."

In response to the news, many of Kelly and Sid's celebrity friends sent them sweet messages.

"Friendship love happiness... what else is there???" commented Carnie Wilson.

Previously, Kelly was engaged to Luke Worrall between 2009 and 2010, and was most recently in a relationship with cinematographer Erik Bragg.