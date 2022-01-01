Kanye West sends truckload of red roses to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has sent Kim Kardashian an extravagant Valentine's Day gift.

To mark the romantic holiday on Monday, the Stronger rapper took to Instagram to share two images of a black truck filled with hundreds of flowers.

"MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," he wrote in the caption, along with a string of rose emojis.

In addition, Kanye tagged his estranged wife Kim in the post.

The reality TV star has not yet responded to the extravagant gift.

Earlier, Kanye shared a lengthy post on the social media site in which he declared that he has "faith" he will reunite with Kim, even though she is currently dating Pete Davidson.

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, with it reported that the couple had agreed to joint custody of their four children as part of proceedings.