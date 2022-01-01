Kanye West has 'faith' he will reunite with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has "faith" he will get back together with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Following the news that the Flashing Lights rapper has split from Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox after a brief relationship, Kanye took to Instagram to share a photo published on MailOnline showing Kim leaving a restaurant in Brooklyn with new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Sunday.

"I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," he began, before referring to the silver coat the reality TV star is wearing in the photo. "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION (sic)."

Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, went on to assert that he will continue sharing details of his personal life on social media because he has accepted that he is a "public figure".

"WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES," the 44-year-old added.

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, with it reported that the couple had agreed to joint custody of their four children as part of proceedings.