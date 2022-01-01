NEWS James Morrison scored zero points singing his own song on computer game Newsdesk Share with :





Earlier today, during BBC Radio 2’s Ken Bruce Piano Room session, a listener asked James (Morrison) if he had ever played the computer game which features his hit single Broken Strings and what his score was?



James laughed and replied with: “That’s funny. I had to do this thing for a computer, games company, and I had to sing Broken Strings as part of the game, and I didn’t score. And, it really did my head in. I thought this is my song, but it was more about how long you hold the notes for rather than getting the notes right. I was really embarrassed – Infront of like 300 people, I didn’t score any points, I was like I’m out of here. Not fair!”



