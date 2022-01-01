NEWS Frank Turner set to claim first ever UK Number 1 album with FTHC Newsdesk Share with :





FTHC could become Frank Turner’s first ever UK Number 1 album this week, as it leads a barrage of new entries in the midweek Top 10.



Currently leading with more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, Frank’s ninth studio album FTHC – an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore – is shooting ahead on physical sales. If it holds on it will best Frank’s highest-charting album to date, Tape Deck Heart, which reached Number 2 in 2013. See Frank Turner’s full Official Charts history here.



Sitting at Number 2 in the latest update, alt-J’s fourth studio album The Dream looks set to land the group their third Top 5 on the Official Albums Chart following 2014’s This Is All Yours (1) and 2017’s Relaxer (6).



Slash and Myles Kennedy are also looking to claim their highest UK Albums Chart peak to date with their fourth collaborative album 4, which is on course to debut at Number 3. The album is on track to out-peak their 2018 release Living The Dream (4) and become Slash’s highest-charting UK album to date outside of his Guns N’ Roses success. See Slash’s full Official Charts history.



James Morrison rounds off this week’s Top 5 with his Greatest Hits (5), potentially James’s fourth Top 5 album and sixth Top 40.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Viola Beach’s self-titled Viola Beach album is set to re-enter the chart at Number 7, following a special vinyl release. The posthumously-released album debuted at Number 1 in August 2016, after the group suffered a fatal incident alongside their manager in February of that year.



Brooklyn-born rockers Big Thief look set to bag their first Top 10 album with fourth studio album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You at Number 8, and Pearl Jam guitarist Eddie Vedder could see his third solo studio album Earthling enter at 9.



Outside the Top 10, Joy Division’s 1981 compilation Still could land at Number 12 following a special 40th anniversary vinyl reissue; the collection originally peaked at Number 5 on its release.



Further new entries could come from US rock band Spoon’s Lucifer On The Sofa (26) and Oregon retro country band The Delines’ third studio album The Sea Drift (29). Finally, Roger Taylor’s sixth solo album Outsider (32) could re-enter the chart thanks to a limited edition picture disc.