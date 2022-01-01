Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host American Song Contest

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson have signed on to host the American Song Contest.

Inspired by the hugely popular Eurovision Song Contest, the upcoming musical competition series promises to combine the "competitive spirit of rooting for your favourite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song".

The show will feature artists representing all 50 U.S. states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital, with the performers to compete to win the country's vote for the best hit song.

"I am honoured to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas," said Snoop, while Clarkson added, "I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I'm so excited to work with Snoop and can't wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."

Each solo artist, duo or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America. The 56 performers will be revealed at a later date.

American Song Contest will premiere on 21 March, and will run for eight weeks on Monday nights with the Grand Final scheduled for 9 May.