Michael Ball and Alfie Boe set for Hampton Court Palace Festival

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have been announced for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022.

The popular musical duo - also known as Ball and Boe - are set to perform at the historical landmark on June 24, as part of a series of major outdoor shows.

The pair will also be performing at Longleat in Wiltshire on June 28, before heading to Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire on July 4, and Chewton Glen in New Milton, Hampshire, on July 12.

Together, the 59-year-old theatre star and the 48-year-old tenor have sold more than 1.3 million albums in the UK, won two Classic BRIT Awards, and sold out two headline arena tours.

Kacey Musgraves, McFly and The Human League were recently confirmed for the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The country-pop star, 'Obviously' hitmakers and synth-pop legends will take to the stage as part of a star-studded line-up at the summer concert series in Surrey this June, joining George Benson, Crowded House, Elbow and Jack Savoretti.

McFly will take to the historical landmark's intimate auditorium at the Base Court, set against the background of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace, on June 15.

Grammy-winner Kacey is confirmed for June 22, with the 'Don't You Want Me' hitmakers performing the following day.

Elbow will play the open-air extravaganza on June 11, soul and jazz legend George plays June 16, Jack on June 17, and Crowded House on June 25.

Tickets are on sale now via www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

Hampton Court Palace Festival dates:

Saturday 11th June - Elbow

Wednesday 15th June - McFly

Thursday 16th June - George Benson

Friday 17th June - Jack Savoretti

Wednesday 22nd June - Kasey Musgraves

Thursday 23rd June - The Human League

Friday 24th June - Michael Ball Alfie Boe

Saturday 25th June - Crowded House