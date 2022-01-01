Rihanna struggled to keep pregnancy secret from her friends

Rihanna struggled to keep her pregnancy a secret from her "posse".

The Umbrella hitmaker and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky hit headlines at the end of January when they announced they were expecting their first child by posing for paparazzi in New York.

Attending her first red carpet event since the announcement, Rihanna admitted to E! News that she found it hard to keep her pregnancy under wraps, especially around her close friends.

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

The 33-year-old added that she is excited to be able to celebrate with everyone now the news is out in the open, noting that she didn't want to get her hopes up too soon into the pregnancy.

"When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?'" she shared. "And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you... want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."

Rocky joined the pop superstar on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Friday to celebrate her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands.