Lizzo's new track soundtracks Google Pixel 6 Super Bowl ad

Lizzo's new song, 'If You Love Me', was featured in a Google Pixel 6 Super Bowl commercial.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker's track was used in the promo aired during Sunday's (13.02.22) Super Bowl LVI - which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 - and highlighted how camera technology has failed to represent darker skin tones.

The tech giant introduced its new "inclusive" Real Tone camera in the clip, which is soundtracked by the new Lizzo song.

Google said: “Historically, camera technology hasn’t accurately represented darker skin tones. As part of Google’s commitment to making images more equitable for all, we worked directly with a range of image experts celebrated for their beautiful and accurate imagery of people of colour to build our Google Pixel 6 with Real Tone, an inclusive camera that sees and highlights all people and the nuances of skin tones beautifully and authentically. Naturally, we then partnered with Lizzo, one of the realest and most talented artists, to empower the world to be truly seen."

Sharing the ad on Instagram, Lizzo wrote: "Black is beautiful. And now thanks to my partners at @googlepixel, camera technology can celebrate and show all of the skin tones that make every single one of us beautiful. If you love me, you love all of me. My body. My skin. My story. #seenonpixel

"Honored to have an #ad during the Big Game today. (sic)"

Lizzo - whose last studio album was 2019's 'Cuz I Love You’ - previously hit back at trolls who sent her "fat-phobic and racist" abuse on social media in a heart-breaking video.

The 'Juice' singer called out the "marginalisation" of black women in the music industry.

She said in August 2021: "Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever.

"It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalisation the most and the erasure the most.

"And I feel like if it weren't for the internet, if it weren't for social media, I could have been erased, you know what I mean?

"But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great, and I'm still here. It's difficult."

Lizzo again addressed the vile comments made by people online following the release of her and Cardi B's new music video 'Rumors', and insisted "this s*** should not fly".

She added: "I don't mind critique about me, my music - I don't even mind the fat comments.

"I just feel like it's unfair, sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive...

"People are like, 'Don't let them see you with your head down, sis!' My head is always up! Even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying, my head is up!

"But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this s*** should not fly. This shouldn’t be OK!"