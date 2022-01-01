Eminem takes the knee during Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem showed his support for sports star Colin Kaepernick by taking the knee during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

The Without Me rapper headlined the show with his collaborator Dr. Dre as well as Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After he performed Lose Yourself towards the end of the set, he made a statement by kneeling and holding his head in his hand. He stayed there for a full minute while Dre played an instrumental on the piano.

Quarterback Kaepernick first took the knee to protest police brutality during the 2016 season, a controversial move that has spread throughout sports. He has not played in the National Football League (NFL) since the end of that season and it is widely believed he was blacklisted by the league over his protest.

In a statement to Variety, a representative for the NFL insisted they were aware of Eminem's plan as he did it in rehearsals.

"We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that," the rep said. "This was not an area of concern. A player or coach could have taken a knee today and there would not have been an issue."

The headliners were joined by surprise guests 50 Cent, who performed his track In Da Club, and Anderson .Paak on drums.

The set opened with Dre and Snoop's 2000 hit The Next Episode before Dre performed his verse from Tupac Shakur's track California Love. Blige sang her big hits, Family Affair and No More Drama, before Lamar came out and rapped M.A.A.D City and Alright. After Eminem gave a rendition of Lose Yourself, the five headliners plus 50 Cent gathered for the finale - a performance of Still D.R.E.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the Super Bowl trophy.