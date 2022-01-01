Meghan Trainor's lyrics have changed since becoming a mother

Meghan Trainor has noticed that her lyrics have changed since she's become a mother.



The 28-year-old is best known for her sassy, empowering songs such as All About That Bass, Lips Are Movin, and Me Too, but when she returned to the recording studio after having her son Riley, she noticed she wanted to write songs from a different perspective.



"It feels like I'm telling my truth. I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I'm writing about how I feel in this moment," she told Parents magazine. "But it's not like every day is sad. It's more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain't easy, and I have to get up and keep going."



The Top Chef Family Style host explained that some of her new music is sad because is committed to showing "the hard parts" as well as the highlights of parenthood.



Giving an example, she told the publication, "A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, 'I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy.' I love my baby, but I can't look at my stretch marks and honestly say, 'Wow, I love them,' you know?'"



The singer began working on her forthcoming album during her first months of motherhood and it's due to be released later this year.



Meghan and her husband Daryl Sabara, who married in 2018, celebrated Riley's first birthday earlier this month.