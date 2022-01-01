NEWS Adam Lambert: 'You can’t please everybody, and that’s ok' Newsdesk Share with :





This weekend, Grammy nominated powerhouse Adam Lambert will hit our screens as part of the judging panel on ITVs new primetime entertainment show Starstruck! He’s also due to take the stage with Queen for 10x massive shows at London’s O2 Arena in June. Adam sat down with HUNGER Magazine to discuss how the music industry measures success, different types of fame and Queen’s special relationship with their audience.



Adam Lambert on identity:

“I’m feeling really good that I’m in a position now where people know who I am, and know what I can do, and recognise it more.”



On how you measure success:

“Obviously in the music industry, a lot of people measure success by the numbers. I think there has to be, for me personally, a compartmentalisation of the business success and the numbers, but also emotionally and spiritually. I can’t base my worth and happiness off numbers that I can’t control.”



“You can’t please everybody, and that’s ok.”

On fame and stardom:

“The thing that I’ve learnt is there are two different types of stardom: the people who are famous for being famous and the people who are famous because they can do something well.”



On Queen’s relationship with their fans:

“Some people get lost in the sauce and start making it all about them, but the cool thing about Queen is that it’s all about the audience.”