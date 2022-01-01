NEWS BRITs performers Dave, Sam Fender, Adele and Ed Sheeran enjoy albums boost Newsdesk Share with :





This week’s BRIT Awards saw winning artists and performers experience an uplift on the Official Albums Chart.



Songwriter of the Year winner Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) - who performed twice at Tuesday night’s ceremony - climbs two places to Number 2, with combined sales and streams up 11% week on week, while Album of the Year winner Adele’s 30 receives a 16% boost since last week, up one place to Number 4.



The highest climber of the week thanks to a vinyl reissue, an electric guitar-flamethrower-wielding BRITs performance and a win for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act, rapper Dave leaps a staggering 60 places to Number 7 with Psychodrama. Psychodrama’s sales and streams lift 226% week on week while his latest album We’re All Alone in This Together also rises 11 places to Number 22.



It was a big night for Sam Fender, taking home the gong for Best Alternative/Rock Act, his chart-topping album Seventeen Going Under jumps 12 places to Number 20 today, up 38% week on week. The North Shields singer-songwriter's Number 1 debut album Hypersonic Missiles (60) also jumps 23 places back into the Top 75.



Bastille secured their third Number 1 album this week, as Give Me The Future rules over the Official Albums Chart.



Bastille achieved their Number 1 album with 85% physical sales, plus the biggest digital download figures of the week. The group also top the Official Record Store Chart.



Prior to today, Bastille enjoyed two UK Number 1 albums: Bad Blood (2013), and Wild World (2016), while 2019’s Doom Days peaked at Number 4. View Bastille’s full Official UK Chart history in full here.



Bastille’s fourth album finished ahead of new Top 5 entries from Cambridgeshire rockers Black Country, New Road’s second studio album Ants From Up There (3) – their highest-charting collection to date – and The Divine Comedy’s greatest hits album Charmed Life – The Best Of (5), his fifth Top 10.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Mitski debuts at Number 6 with Laurel Hell, and Korn’s 14th studio album Requiem becomes their fifth Top 10 at Number 8.



Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac’s seminal album Rumours soars 16 to Number 13 following its 45th anniversary, and English heavy metal band Saxon are new at 17 with Carpe Diem. James Blunt’s greatest hits collection The Stars Beneath My Feet 2004 – 2021 shoots up 33 places to re-enter the Top 40 at Number 31.