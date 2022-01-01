NEWS Encanto notch up fourth week at Number One Newsdesk Share with :





Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno marks one month at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



With 59,900 chart sales including 8.5 million streams, Bruno makes it to a fourth consecutive week at Number 1, while Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow, also from Encanto, climbs one to a new peak of Number 3.



This week’s highest new entry comes from ArrDee & Aitch with War, landing straight in at Number 6. War is Manc rapper Aitch’s sixth Top 10, and ArrDee’s fourth in less than a year. Make Me Feel Good by Belters Only ft. Jazzy climbs one to a new peak of Number 8.



Just outside the Top 10 is Liverpool rapper Hazey who rises four with breakout hit Packs and Potions, while Liam Gallagher earns his first solo Top 20 hit with Everything’s Electric, debuting at Number 18.



Tiesto & Ava Max score a new peak of 22 with The Motto, closely followed by Tate McRae’s new single She’s All I Wanna Be which becomes the Canadian artist’s second Top 40 single at Number 24. Tate previously spent 12 weeks in the Top 10 with You Broke Me First between 2020-21.



Next up are new peaks for Years & Years and Galantis’ Sweet Talker (26), Gunna & Future’s Pushin P ft. Young Thug (28) and George Ezra’s Anyone For You (30).



Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby enter at Number 31 with Do We Have A Problem, Nicki’s 39th Top 40 hit and Lil Baby’s seventh. Further down, the late Juice Wrld lands at 37 with posthumous single Cigarettes, and Los Angeles-based musician Em Beihold enters the Top 40 for the very first time with viral hit Numb Little Bug.



Finally, Jax Jones’ new single Where Did You Go ft. MNEK debuts at Number 40, marking Jax’s 14th Top 40 single and MNEK’s seventh.