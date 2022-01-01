Adele sends crowd wild as she pole dances at London nightclub

Adele thrilled onlookers at a London nightclub on Thursday when she appeared onstage and tried her hand at pole dancing.

After recording her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Somebody Like You singer headed to Heaven nightclub in London with her friends for G-A-Y's Porn Idol event. She was spotted dancing to It's Raining Men in the VIP area before being encouraged to come onto the stage, where she gave an impromptu spin around the pole.

The 33-year-old was asked by the host, Drag Race UK's Cheryl Hole, to judge a stripping competition where clubbers performed sexy routines for a cash prize.

Adele appeared to slur her words as she spoke to Cheryl and clutched her shirt together after it ripped apart. Video footage shows her picking a young topless girl, who stood on stage wearing just her underwear.

"Congratulations my lovely, you are lovely, I can see it in your eyes. You are lovely. Females all round baby!" she said, before agreeing that the drag star could sing at her next TV special.

The singer went to the club wearing the same off-white Fendi suit she wore to film The Graham Norton Show.

During her appearance, she spoke about her desire to have more children and revealed she won't go into "complete hiding" after her Las Vegas residency is over.

"I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy," she said. "I'm trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won't be in complete hiding.

"It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children - I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son (Angelo)."