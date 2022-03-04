Diplo to release first 'proper' album in almost 20 years

Diplo is to release his first "proper" album in 18 years.



The 43-year-old DJ did release an album back using his real name of Thomas Wesley in 2020, but 'Diplo is to be the first record using his famous stage name since 2004's 'Florida.'



Jasper Goggins, Mad Decent label head and Diplo’s collaborator said in a statement: "This is the first proper Diplo album since 'Florida'; a fantastic and cohesive self-titled work that will stand as a career-defining moment.



The features and collaborations may look like contemporary industry algorithmic engineering, but this album is actually purpose built for Diplo’s favourite places to play in the world; a testament to his almost absurd and undying love of DJing live in front of people."



The self-titled album includes the Grammy-nominated 'On My Mind', on which he collaborated with dance group SIDEPIECE as well as hits 'Looking For Me' and 'Promises' with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax.



The ten-time Grammy nominee - who over the course of his career has worked with a string of music icons such as Britney Spears, Madonna and Beyoncé - will also be returning to his roots as he returns to London's Fabric nightclub as he takes is album on tour for a set of "special" shows.



A press statement read: "Diplo will play a handful of very special shows in March around the album’s release, including sets in Barcelona, Paris, Copenhagen and London, where he’ll return to the legendary Fabric, the first club to book him there in the early 2000s."



For tickets and more tour dates, visit: http://diplo.com/tour



'Diplo is released on 04.03.2022.