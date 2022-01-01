Adele wants to fit in Las Vegas dates before trying for another baby

Adele has hinted that she's planning to try for another baby after her Las Vegas residency.



The 33-year-old singer shared an emotional video on Instagram last month in which she announced she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency as production delays meant the shows weren't ready. The video was shared one day before the concerts were set to kick off, leading some fans who had already travelled to Sin City to express their outrage online.



On Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the star gave an update to fans - saying she'd like to fit the dates in this year in case she has baby news next year.



"We are now working our a**es off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she said. "The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"



The star already has a nine-year-old son named Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. She is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, and sparked rumours of an engagement at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday when she wore a diamond rock on her ring finger.



When asked about the speculation, Adele cryptically said, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"



The Rumour Has It singer also insisted she tried her hardest not to postpone her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but didn't want to give a bad show.



"I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time," she explained. "I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a**ed show and I can't do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now."